EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two people were sent to the hospital early Sunday morning after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on the Lloyd Expressway.

Police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m.

Officers said they were alerted to a wrong-way driver and later found two vehicles that collided head-on.

Police said the wrong-way driver was pulled from his car and was not conscious.

A woman was pulled from the other vehicle with severe injuries to both legs.

According to a police report, witnesses told police they saw the wrong-way driver swerving across three lanes before the crash.