Two Kentucky counties in COVID red zone

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Thirty-eight percent of the U.S. population has now been fully-vaccinated, and that includes 1.6 million people in the Commonwealth.

Yet, Kentucky is in a race against the clock in trying to get residents vaccinated, especially as two counties cross the critical threshold.

COVID numbers decline across parts of the country, some counties in Kentucky aren’t experiencing the same. Like here in Webster County where they’re in the COVID red zone.

Webster County is one of two Kentucky counties in the red zone, which means that the area has experienced more than twenty-five new cases per 100,000 people.

In a statement from the Green River District Public Health Director, numbers in union and Henderson County have also been increasing but have not yet crossed the critical threshold.

“One shot in an arm is a success. Have I seen the numbers that we would like? I don’t think so. It’s disappointing, but it’s not discouraging. We are here to provide as many as we can. And we’ll do that until we’re done,” said CJ Prudhom of FEMA.

“Everyone here we’ve been working with COVID for the last year and trying to stay up to date on the research. So if there’s any hesitancy or research or you know, questions, I would encourage them to show up to the site, ask question,” said Stefanie Cocchimiglio.

A 14-year-old who showed up to the Henderson clinic was a bit hesitant, herself.

“Not a lot of people got it at my age that I know. Because I have asthma, and I’m worried about what could happen,” said Keighly Davis.

Keighly’s age group of 12 to 15 opened up to vaccine eligibility last week.

“Well, just because she has asthma, so I want her to be fully protected so that if she does get it, she can have something fight against it,” said her mother Erica Davis.

“Exciting to see that parents are bringing their children out and getting them immunized and getting them taken care of and giving them that chance for protection,” said Cocchimiglio.

Officials hope opening it up to more age groups and making it as convenient as possible for people, especially those who live in counties in the red zone.

Public health directors say it appears to be a general community spread in Webster County and encourage people who aren’t vaccinated to wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands frequently.