WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people drowned in Warrick County when a small boat capsized Saturday afternoon.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were sent to a residence on Martin Road around 4:00 p.m.

Authorities said dive teams found two men underwater.

Jesus Juan Gonzales, 23, of Owensboro and Eulises Giovanni Martinez-Gonzales, 27, of Owensboro were both pronounced dead at the scene.