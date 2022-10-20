KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are starting to wrap up cleaning two months after the eastern Kentucky floods

Officials advise residents to move any remaining eligible unbagged debris to rights of way or community drop-off sites by November 1.

Eastern Kentucky roadside flood debris removal guidelines:

Eligible: Flood-damaged materials, electronic waster, household hazardous waste, white goods, vegetive materials.

Ineligible: Demolition debris, commercial property debris, debris located on private property, bagged debris, common household trash.

Residents unable to meet the deadline should follow up with their county fiscal court to pursue further personal property debris removal by county-selected contractors.

More information on debris guidelines can be found here.