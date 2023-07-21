OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Two teenagers in Owensboro are being hailed as heroes after saving a child’s life at Combest Pool. The lifeguards, Carson Tate and Shelby Yaeger, jumped into action to save a young girl swimming with Owensboro’s Day Camp program. A camp supervisor called for Yaeger to assist, and she later alerted Tate of the situation.

“You really hope you don’t have to use those skills but when you do they just click in,” says Tate. Yaeger adds, “I jumped in the water and she was just limp in the water. So I got her out and the camp counselors helped me as well.”

Tate says his first reaction was to move as fast as possible and save the young girl. Out of the family’s request for privacy, the girl’s age, name and manner of the incident are not being released, but the child is said to be recovering well. Owensboro Parks and Recreation Director Amanda Rogers says the 28 hours of CPR and first aid training lifeguards receive was on full display.

“I couldn’t be more proud. They really are heroes,” says Rogers. “They made sure that young lady could go home to her family that night, and that’s exactly the job we put them in, we train them for, and hope they never have to use. But they did successfully that day.”

“I do think on it and think I could’ve done things differently,” says Yaeger. “But all in all I know I helped her out.” Yaeger adds, “It’s kind of crazy because it just feels like it wasn’t a huge thing, but I know it really was.”

Both Tate and Yaeger say they feel like they just did their jobs, but do appreciate being called heroes for saving a young child’s life.