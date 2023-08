HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Vanderburgh County earlier today.

Deputies were sent to State Road 57 and Baseline Road. Officials say the driver of a Chevy sedan tried to cross State Road 57 when they pulled into the path of a truck.

The driver and a passenger had to be cut from the Chevy and had serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.