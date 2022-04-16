Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) Police in Evansville sat they had a busy start to the weekend after two separate standoffs.

The first one started around 6:30 Saturday morning in the 600 block of Reis Avenue in Evansville after police say a man wanted on a felony warrant refused to come out.

“I just woke up to the megaphone from the police, I didn’t really know what was happening. It not really how you want to be woken up on a Saturday morning,” said GJ Goebel, who lives on the street.

Witnesses say police used gas and a blowhorn to lure the man out.

“They had the swat team and a little robot,” said Bob Miller, who also lives on the street

Eventually the man did come out of the house and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The second standoff began around 7 am at Quality Inn on Elpers Road in northern Vanderburgh County. It started as a domestic violence call.

“At least one of them from that room fired one shot through a door. We had two deputies and a state trooper standing at that door, they announced their presence prior to that shot being fired,” said Major Ashworth of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Hotel guests were evacuated from the building, and some were moved to nearby hotels.

The two suspects were identified as Richard Thomas Jr. and Christina Zeller.

Authorities say Thomas faces several charges, including attempted murder.

Authorities tell us they interviewed Zeller and are waiting on possible charges.

The standoff lasted about seven hours.

No major injuries were reported in either standoff.