DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The National Crime Information Center says 521,705 people were reported missing in 2021, and one of them is Samantha Bratcher.

Samantha is 34 years old and was last seen on Ditney Hill in Drakesboro, Kentucky. Numerous tips have come in over the years, none of them leading to Samantha. Casee Ewing, Samantha’s sister, describes the past two years, “Heartbreak, nightmares. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy”.

Her family continues to hold out hope. Ewing says, “You never give up hope on somebody”.

Scott Heltsley, Director for Jodi Powers Search and Rescue, is experienced in cases such as this, but says it never gets any easier, explaining “I’ve been doing this for about 13 years, and it breaks your heart every time. When a family’s loved one goes missing, that family goes into limbo. They can’t go back to the way it was before and they can’t move forward”.

Samantha’s family say her children cry every day for their mother. Ewing says, “They have to sit and wonder every single day where their mom is. It’s not something children should have to go through. It’s not something anyone should have to go through “.

The family says they continue to be optimistic that Samantha will be found. Ewing tells us,

“Every day I look for her. If I see something that looks off on the side of the road, I stop”.

If you have any tips or information, please call the Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch at (270) 338-2000 or Jodi Powers Search and Rescue at (570) 435-7871.