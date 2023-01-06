VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Council is receiving pushback from residents online after comments made during a meeting earlier this week.

Reports say the county council met to discuss new appointments of board positions for the new year. During the meeting, a proposal by Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library to add one to two new branches was brought up.

Councilman James Raben stated, “It is like investing in typewriters today. Extending and building more new libraries when their own board admittedly says there is no foot traffic, and we need to be considered closing them.” He emphasized that the focus instead should be investing in technology in the future for existing libraries.

Residents watching the meeting online were not pleased with his remarks and started using typewriters to send letters to the councilman, posting about it on social media.

Eyewitness News spoke with Raben on Friday, and he admitted to his poor choice in wording.

“I apologize for that, I apologize to anybody that may have offended, but we are not, nobody on council, including myself, would support closing down any libraries or anything like that.

Officials from Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library responded with the release of this statement.

“Officials say on a daily basis the EVPL assists residents find resources to support early literacy skills, search for employment and increase technology literacy.”

EVPL also says their master plan does include at least one additional facility to meet the needs of the community, but discussions will not take place until funding is available.