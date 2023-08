HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The University of Evansville will break ground on the site of the future Lincoln Common student apartment complex for students today, August 10.

U.E. President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz along with Evansville Mayor, Lloyd Winnecke and other community leaders will be on hand for the event.

The four story building located on campus at the corner of Wienbach Avenue and Lincoln Avenue will house approximately 123 upperclassman students when completed in the fall of 2024.