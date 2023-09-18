HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – U.S. News & World Report has once again recognized Kentucky Wesleyan as one of the best regional colleges in the south for 2024 at #22.

Officials say this is the highest ranking by two positions from last year, and as one of the top performers in Social Mobility at #33 in the south.

“The improvement of the college’s ranking is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of every member of the Kentucky Wesleyan community,” said President Dr. Thomas Mitzel. “I am humbled to work with such a dedicated Panther family on campus and in the broader Owensboro region. We are not just an institution of higher learning but a family of teachers, mentors, learners and devoted support groups all working together to ensure we give our students tools to be the best possible servant leaders of the coming generations. To be recognized for our efforts is rewarding.”