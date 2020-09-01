U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath visits Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath flew into Henderson on Monday evening on a campaign trip across western Kentucky.

She’s facing a tough battle to unseat U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell. At the center of U.S. Senate Candidate Amy Mcgrath’s campaign – the amount of time her opponent incumbent senator Mitch Mcconnell has been in office.

“Mitch McConnell has been in the senate 36 years,” McGrath said. “He’s been in the same position for 36 years, and you know all of what you think is wrong with Washington, the partisanship, the petty politics, the shipping jobs to China to line the pockets of CEO’s, you know this is the situation Mitch McConnell built, he built it.”

McGrath spoke to a crowd of nearly 100 supporters at Audubon Mill Park along the downtown Henderson riverfront saying the system is broken.

Longtime recovery advocate and former University of Kentucky basketball star Rex Chapman said he supports McGrath because of her position on the ongoing opioid crisis.

“(McConnell)’s been killing Kentucky,” Chapman said. “I was a junior in high school when he was elected, I’m over it. He’s trying to take away your healthcare during a pandemic and an opioid epidemic, it’s mean, it’s just mean.”

McGrath said she wants to be transparent and hold local town halls to ensure everyone’s voice is being heard.

Her supporters say they believe she has the leadership to head to Washington.

“She’s a courageous and brave woman,” said Barbara Hilyerd. “She proved that to her service to her country, she proved that when she was handicap and instead of sitting around and feeling sorry for herself, she got rehabilitation, she went on in her life and she made a contribution to society.”

McGrath will make other stops in western Kentucky this week with the November election just 65 days away.

Eyewitness News Anchor Shelley Kirk spoke one-on-one with McGrath on Monday evening. You can watch their full interview by clicking here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)