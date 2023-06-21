HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- On June 20, United States Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), announced a total of $7,904,683 in Department of Justice awards to improve the firearm background check system in Illinois. The funds would assist state record repositories and state courts in sharing eligible National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) records.

The funding was made possible by the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed in summer of 2022. The legislation expands vital mental health services and provides additional support for States and districts to design and enhance initiatives that will promote safer, more inclusive, and positive school environments for all students, educators, and school staff.

“When congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, I strongly supported its provisions to boost gun violence’s prevention resources to strengthen the background check system for firearm sales. Now we are seeing the resources provided by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act put into action,” said Durbin. “I’m encouraged to see this funding come to Illinois, where it will be used to prevent guns from landing in the wrong hands.”

“I’m glad that this common-sense funding is coming to Illinois to help protect lives and help keep firearms out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them.” Said Duckworth.

The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts will receive nearly $5.8 million to support statewide efforts to remedy breakdowns in criminal history data and disposition collection to ensure all qualifying mental health records are received by the NICS. With the improved records system in place, Illinois will be better equipped to ensure individuals deemed ineligible to purchase or posses firearms due to criminal convictions, history of domestic violence or mental health concerns are prohibited from obtaining them.

The remaining $2.1 million will go to the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority to overhaul the slow paper-based process of submitting criminal history records. The new infrastructure will improve the speed and accuracy at which criminal history records are submitted by other state agencies, ensuring that arrest records can be consulted during the firearm sales background check.