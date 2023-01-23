EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville is expanding its student housing again, this time, on the streets of Weinbach and Lincoln!

Where a fraternity house, Tau Kappa Epsilon, once stood is now a pile of rubble. The university hopes to put a new apartment complex in its place. Reports say the university just got approval for rezoning that area at the city council meeting on Monday evening.

The apartment complex will feature 55 units with 123 beds total and a restaurant on the first level. The university says there will be multiple different types of living spaces including 1-, 2- and 4-person bedroom units. There will also be full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit.

“We’re very excited for the project and we have a lot of support from the community, a lot of support from the university and we look forward to working on this project,” says Michael Averett, UE’s Executive Director of Facilities and Management Planning.

The new apartments will be available primarily for UE students. Averett says construction work will start in February and is expected to be complete by August of 2024.