UK Police logged liquor law violation at FarmHouse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – UK Police and the UK Office of Student Conduct are still looking into what led up to the death of 18-year-old Lofton Hazelwood.

The Henderson freshman was found unresponsive inside the FarmHouse fraternity house Monday night. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of suspected alcohol poisoning.

UK Police logged liquor violations while they were on scene Monday night, according to Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says that up to 20 underaged students would have had access to alcohol inside the house. Some appeared to be intoxicated, but police were not able to issue any citations because they did not witness anyone drinking while they were there.

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe is requesting people come forward with any information they may have at the tipline (859) 323-8477 (TIPS).

UK President Eli Capilouto and UK Vice President for Student Success Kirsten Turner sent the following message to the campus community Thursday: