UMWA president says coal miners should be first to be trained in wind, solar industry

(WEHT) Solar and wind power have been called the clean energy of the future. But that hasn’t always been a welcome phrase in coal country.

This week, the President of the United Mine Workers of America says displaced coal miners should be offered the first jobs and training in the wind and solar industries. In the past, the coal miner’s union has been resistant to the embrace renewable energy.

“Let’s bring those jobs to Appalachia and let’s pay a decent wage where people can support their families. We desperately need those jobs,” said UMWA President Cecil Robert.

Some coal advocates say coal is still a crucial ingredient to making steel around the world and you can’t replace that with solar or wind.

