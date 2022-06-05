Princeton. Ind. (WEHT)– After 60 years of being on the radio, Dave ‘Uncle Dave’ Kunkel signed off for the last time on Friday.

“It was like old radio, where the DJ got to pick what he played, and he played a wide variety of country. And everyone had fun,” said one his friends, Dave Hurlbut,

The fun continued today with a retirement party. The community came to show their appreciation, including Princeton Mayor Greg Wright. He presented Kunkel with a special gift, a key to the city.

“I didn’t expect that at all. It was a great honor,” said Kunkel.

Kunkel has hosted the Going Home Show the last 28 years.

“He became part of so many people’s lives, you know, he’s helped them start them day as a morning personality, and helped them go home,” said Max Armstrong, a friend and host of “Farmers Progress America.”

While some call him a DJ, others call him a friend and mentor.

“He was one of the guys who really taught me how to operate a control board in my senior year of high school,” said Armstrong.

“He’s always been a teacher of mine. He taught me how to do disc dances a long time ago,” said Scott Allen, a friend and former coworker of Kunkel.

Now, Kunkel is looking back at his career.

“I had the opportunity to announce the Grand Ole Opry 5 times and that was probably my highlight,” he said.

As for what is next, Kunkel says he is not sure, but he does have a bucket list.

“I kind of you know, pick and choose what I want to do, go some places and visit some people I haven’t seen in a long time,” he said.