GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- A fire department is hoping to give residents relief after announcing they will begin covering parts of northern Gibson County.

As we previously reported, the White River Fire Territory had been covering that area, but announced it will no longer provide fire, rescue, or EMS service to people of Washington Township beginning January 1, 2024. After this date, the Union Community Fire Department says they will begin taking over calls.

“As the citizens of Washington Township, which several of us on the department are, we saw things going in a direction that we were unsure of and we had an opportunity to have a plan B,” says Jesse Akers, the Union Community Fire Department Assistant Chief.

Akers says they have about 15 firefighters with different levels of training. A few of them are certified to go into burning homes if needed, with more currently in training.

“We will be able to respond to residential fires, and we will be able to assist with traffic control with car wrecks,” Akers says.

Akers says they will not be able to provide medical assistance during car accidents, but plan to go through training to so in the future.

The department says negotiations are underway with Washington Township. The department recently sent out a letter out to people in Giro, Mount Olympus, and Wheeling, explaining the cost. The firefighters say they need personal protection equipment to ensure safety, pagers for dispatching, and funds to fuel the trucks and pay the insurance. The department also has goals to have more volunteers, additional training, fundraising opportunities, and submit more grant applications. They also hope to pour a section of concrete in its building on West State Road 65 in Hazelton, install gutters, and get a sign for the building.

Financial donations an be mailed to: Union Community Volunteer Fire Department, 8377 West State Road 65, Hazelton, Indiana 47640.

The department says there is no contract yet, but hope to release more information in the coming weeks.