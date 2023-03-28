HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County Animal Control is hosting its annual Low Cost Rabies and Microchip Clinic on April 1. The outdoor event will be held at the Union County Animal Control building at 908 Sandy Lane in Morganfield from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic will have Rabies vaccines available for $8 and microchipping available for $10, as well as dog bathing and licensing services. There will also be a silent auction, door prizes, a kids’ area, food and drinks for those in attendance. For the safety of your pet, all dogs must be on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Union County Cause for Paws. For more information, you can call the shelter at (270) 389-3000.