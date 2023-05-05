UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A Union County farmer reflected on the anniversary of his rescue from a grain bin. One year ago, Doug Omer was working inside a grain bin on his farm when he found himself trapped chest-deep in corn.

He was able to call for help after banging on the side of the bin with a PVC pipe. Omer’s nephew tried to help dig him out, but also got trapped. It took first responders over six hours to pull the two men from the bin. Eyewitness News’ spoke with Omer about the experience Wednesday .

“I had plenty of time to think about it. When you’re six foot down in the corn and they’re digging on you, and you’re down in the dark by yourself, you’ve got plenty of time to think about everything, and I did,” he tells us. “Me and Jesus had a couple pretty good talks and you get plenty of time to reflect. It wasn’t, my life flashed in front of me, it was a slow motion slideshow.”

Doug Omer says he’s extremely close to the firefighters who rescued him and he thanks them for saving his life every time he sees them.