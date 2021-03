UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Union County Fiscal Court magistrates could vote on the fate of the county jail later this month. Judge-Executive Adam O’Nan said during Wednesday’s fiscal court meeting that if the jail closes, the county would save about $300,000 a year.

Inmates from the jail have been housed in Webster County since last fall as part of a pilot program. The Union County Fiscal Court’s next meeting is scheduled for March 23.

(This story was originally published on March 9, 2021)