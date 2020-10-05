Union County hunter flown to hospital after falling 20 feet

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Emergency crews responded to the Higginson Henry Wildlife Area in Union County on Sunday after a hunter fell 20 feet from his stand.

Authorities say the hunter was deep in the wood when he fell from the stand.

The hunter had to be airlifted to a local trauma center.

Morganfield Rescue, Whispering Meadows Fire, Union County Fire Rescue, Deaconess EMS Kentucky-Union County and Air Evac Lifeteam responded to the incident.

