Union County Jail operating as closed until spring

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — Union County leaders have entered into a six-month agreement to house inmates at the Webster County Jail in Dixon.

The Union County Fiscal Court approving the decision on Tuesday.

Sewer issues forced officials to move inmates to Webster County a few weeks ago and while the jail is not officially closed, it will continue to operate as closed.

Union County Judge-Executive Adam O’Nan said the transport to and from Webster has been extremely smooth.

There are currently no inmates being held in Union County.

O’Nan said in an email the county is using this time period to, “look at real numbers and data to make the final closure in late Feb. early March.”

Webster County has yet to sign the agreement.