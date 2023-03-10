UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – As cleanup continues from severe weather on March 3, emergency management officials in Union County are asking for the public’s help in gathering information. This comes after 3 confirmed tornadoes left behind significant damage in parts of the county. Union County Emergency Management Director Rick White has been combing through damage reports and photos since that afternoon.

“We just began to collect all the data we could,” says White. “We reached out to people in Union County on our Facebook page…to get people to give us this information, share the pictures with us so we send that up to state, and they can continue to assess the damage and see where we need to move from that point.”

White says any additional damage information collected will be sent to Kentucky Emergency Management, as well as FEMA, and could determine potential damage costs.

“The more photos, the more information, the more data we get, not only kind of helps the National Weather Service, but it also helps us kind of figure the direction the storms travel,” explains White. “It allows FEMA, if there is public assistance, or individual assistance, it allows them to assess how much money each county in the state is going to get.”

Having assisted Dawson Springs and Bremen in December 2021, White says Union County feels prepared to handle future disasters.

“We learned a lot from that incident and from those counties,” says White.

Union County residents are urged to send any damage photos from the March 3 storm to Union County Emergency Management via email, by contacting Rick White at rick.white@unioncountyky.gov. You are asked to include your name, address, county, phone number and email address.