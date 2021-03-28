Union County wrestling wins sixth-straight state championship

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County wrestling added more hardware to the trophy case Saturday night.

The Braves won the KHSAA state wrestling tournament for the sixth-straight year, marking the 13th championship win by Union County in program history.

Union County beat out the field by recording 244 points as a team, outpacing second-place Ryle, which scored 216 points.

Three total wrestlers won individual state titles for Union County, including Jordyn Raney in 106, Payne Carr in 152 and Stephen Little in 182. The final team results are below.

TEAM SCORES

1. Union County – 244

2. Ryle – 216

3. Johnson Central – 189.5

4. Trinity (Louisville) – 170

5. Paducah Tilghman – 139

