UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – Uniontown Water Rescue says they made a rescue in Shawneetown on Halloween.

Reports say a hunter was in distress and was helped by Union County EMS, Union County 911, Union County Emergency Management, Sullivan’s Drone and Air Evac 120.

Officials say the river conditions made it extremely difficult to navigate and thanks everyone who lent a hand.

