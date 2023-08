HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- More than $600,000 will be used in Evansville to help low-income families. The United Way of Southwestern Indiana announced three organizations that will get some of that money.

Dream Center will get $334,000 to expand case management services that help families with employment, childcare, and transportation.

Evansville Christian Life Center” will get $200,000, and Parenting Time Center will get $100,000.