EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two University of Evansville projects will eventually provide city residents with mental health and housing services.

Renovations are currently underway in Talbot Square across from campus, and land has been cleared for the Lincoln Commons apartment community.

“This is really part of the university’s mission of continuing to increase our visability, our footprint in the community, but also be a part of one of our core values which is an inclusive community where we’re welcoming everyone to campus,” said Noah Alatza, the university’s chief communications officer.

Welcoming everyone to campus is not limited to though who are students at the university.

The renovations to Talbot Square and the former Old National Bank Branch on Lincoln Avenue will be home to the university’s mental health and wellness clinic for the first cohort of doctorate of psychology students.

The university anticipates to serve those suffering from mental illness who live in the tri-state.

Building a sense of community and providing those spaces have been on the mind of those who live and work near the university campus, including the alumni who continue to live in the area.

“What we all really, really wish is that there was just more opportunities for spaces like that,” alumna Riley Miller said. “This place is. This coffee shop and the bookstore and The Slice are such central hubs because it is a place where people have that space like to come and gather, so I think more opportunities for more food chains and diverse — maybe — stores and places that can fit the diverse people and diverse students in the community we have. That would be great.”

The apartment buildings on Weinbach Avenue not only will offer housing needs for students, but restaurant and retail space is planned to occupy the first floor of the building.

“We’re always talking with our students, faculty and other critical, key stakeholders about what their vision for the University of Evansville looks like,” Alatza said. “Really, it’s a team approach. It’s a collaborative effort, and we’re always wanting to ensure that our students have a seat at the table just as much as our faculty, alumni, parents and other constituent groups.”

The mental health and wellness clinic will offer student hands-on learning with the supervision of licensed clinicians, which is expected to open in September.

The apartment community is expected to open for the Fall 2024 semester.