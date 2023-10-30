EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — University of Evansville Adjunct Professor Kristie Daugherty is set to present at Indiana University for the world’s first “Taylor Swift: The Conference Era.”

Daugherty will talk about a paper she wrote that focuses on how Swift’s lyrics have helped create a female narrative in contemporary fiction.

She says her appreciation for Swift has changed after examining the lyrics in the album “Midnights.”

“On the surface, it would appear that she is destructing deconstructing the female experience in such a way that has been done in the past but she is actually doing something new,” Daugherty said.

Daugherty tells Eyewitness News that it is rare for an artist to unit as many people and generations as Swift did last summer in the “Eras Tour.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be at the forefront of the academic conversation about Taylor Swift,” Daugherty said. “It was an amazing honor to be chosen.”