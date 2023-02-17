EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT)- It was a step back in time today at the University of Evansville.

A time capsule that was found during the demolition of Hughes Hall was revealed.

The contents of the 60 year old time capsule were unveiled at a Founder’s Day event this evening, offering a unique glimpse into UE’s storied past.

Some of the items included yearbooks and sports programs, in addition to countless images of UE students from the late 50’s and early 60’s.

Alumni were there to witness the historic contents and see how much life has changed for the Purple Aces over the past six decades.

“To know where you are going you have to know where you’ve been, and you look at some of these items – Alcoa aluminum foil, and the basketball programs, and all the things that mean so much to the university and the area, and then you just think about where we are headed – it’s pretty exciting,” says Bob Jones, Chairman of the Board of the University of Evansville Trustees.

UE officials say they are aware of another time capsule is on campus in one of the

building at the future site of Lincoln Commons; however, it will not be removed until the existing buildings are razed in the near future.

“Until we tear down that building, we won’t be able to access that additional time capsule, but we are really looking forward to the new time capsule in the new building on Lincoln and Weinbach – it will be an exciting time for the University,” says Jones.

For now, UE is soliciting suggestions for the next time capsule for the Lincoln Commons development.