ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The University of Illinois is developing a new COVID-19 test that cuts down the testing time from 24 hours to 30 minutes.

The new prototype device is called “Scalable and Portable Testing” or the “SPOT” test. It is a saliva test that also can test for the flue, three other coronaviruses that aren’t COVID-19 and certain types of cancer.

Researchers say they’re waiting for FDA approval and manufactures to mass produce the device hopefully in the next few months.