VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The University of Southern Indiana is holding in-person commencement exercise this weekend for the 2021 class.

USI is spreading out and hosting 8 services between Friday and Sunday.

More than 1100 students will receive degrees in those days.

The first of the commencement ceremonies is set to begin Friday morning in the Screaming Eagles Arena at 11 a.m.

(This story was originally published May 7, 2021)