HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Coroner’s Office has released the names of the two drivers killed following a head-on collision on the Wendell Ford Expressway on Wednesday.

According to a release, the driver of the westbound vehicle was identified as 43-year-old Nicholle Haynes of Owensboro. Authorities say the eastbound vehicle was driven by 46-year-old Robert Brown of Owensboro.

Both Haynes and Brown were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.