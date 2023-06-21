HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- UPDATE: Fire Departments from Dukes, Hawesville, Lewisport and Tell City responded to assist in a conveyer belt fire at the Domtar Paper Mill in Handcock County on June 19.

Officials says that Hawesville and Dukes volunteer fire departments were already at their stations doing truck checks, which allowed them to get to Domtar quickly and get the fire knocked down before it spread. There were no reports of injuries.

Original Story:

Crews were dispatched to a working fire at the Domtar Paper Mill in Hancock County, Kentucky on Monday.

Dispatchers told Eyewitness News the fire was called in about 7:45 p.m. Three firefighting units are on scene along with an ambulance. Dispatchers say there are no injuries that they know of at this time.

We are working to get more information, and we’ll bring it to you on air and online.