HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Overnight Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Deputies brought a peaceful end to a late night standoff.

Deputies say that the incident began while they were in the 1600 block of North Sixth Avenue searching for a person with an active felony warrant out of Warrick County.

According to Deputies, they found the person they were searching for and that’s when the standoff began.

Eyewitness News will update as more information becomes available.

Original Story: Dispatch tells Eyewitness News that there is a heavy police presence in the area of the 1600 block of North Sixth Avenue in Evansville.

There is a barricaded subject with a felony warrant in an apartment. Both Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

At this time, drivers are advised to avoid the area.