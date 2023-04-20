HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – 37-year-old Scott Lane has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Wednesday in Evansville.

The incident began just after 8:30 p.m., when police were dispatched to the intersection of Boeke Road and Sweetser Avenue following reports of an accident with injury. The caller stated that a truck had hit a bicyclist and that the victim was hurt.

An affidavit says Lane got out of the vehicle to check on the victim before driving away.

Police say the bicyclist was unconscious when they arrived to the scene, and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A police sergeant, detective, accident reconstructionist, and crime scene detective were called to the scene.

The affidavit states when detectives arrived at the hospital to check on the victim, hospital staff advised he had little to no brain activity and was artificially being kept alive.

Also according to the affidavit, Police located and arrested Lane at his residence and transported him to the hospital. While at the hospital, police say the smell of alcohol was emanating from his breath and his speech was slurred. While speaking with officers, they say Lane asked them if he was being questioned regarding the man he hit.

Lane was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges: