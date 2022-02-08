UPDATE: Name released of Evansville teen killed in Madison Avenue shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – On Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office released the name of the teenager killed from a gunshot wound on Madison Avenue earlier this week.

Evansville Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Madison Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police found 18-year-old Dazmondre Marion with multiple gunshot wounds and transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead the following day.

Evansville Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

