HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department has released new information following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday night in the 700 block of Scherm Road.

According to a release, officers with OPD arrived at the scene at approximately 8:35 p.m. and established a perimeter. A short time later, authorities say a male juvenile arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound that is believed to be non-life threatening.

Detectives attempted to interview the injured juvenile at the hospital, but said he refused to cooperate with the investigation and declined to provide any information as to where or how he was wounded. Authorities say the juvenile was potentially in the area of the shooting to engage in criminal activity, and while in the area exchanged gunfire with another individual.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.