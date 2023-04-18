HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)— Firefighters responded to a call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday night. The call was about a fire in a machine in the dryer section of the International Paper Mill.

A company spokesperson tells Eyewitness News there were no injuries, and the fire is contained. International Paper employs just under 500 workers.

We learned there were about 100 employees in the milling plant at the time of the fire. They were evacuated late Tuesday night. International Paper said employees would report to work as normal tomorrow.