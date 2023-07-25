HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The search for the missing mother and daughter from McLean County ended on Tuesday afternoon when authorities found their bodies in their vehicle in the Green River.

Now we have more details on what officials did to locate the pair.

The Webster County Coroner says the two missing Calhoun women, 80-year-old Bonnie Mayes and 59-year-old Reginia Payne, were found deceased this afternoon.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Owensboro Police Department regarding a cell phone call data point. They say their investigation led them to the intersection of the Green River and Wrightsburg Road in Onton, Kentucky.

The Webster County search and rescue team located several sonar images from the riverbed of the Green River.

It was at that point that the Henderson Fire Department dive team responded to the incident. Investigators say it appears the vehicle was accidentally driven into the river, and no foul play is suspected.

On Sunday, we talked with Kimbra Payne, who is Bonnie’s granddaughter and Regina’s daughter. Kimbra says her mother and grandmother took frequent trips from Bonnie’s home at the Riverside Nursing Home in Calhoun to Owensboro for late-night snacks.

The investigation into what exactly happened is still ongoing. The family is asking for any expressions of sympathy to go to the Calhoun Baptist Life Center.

An autopsy is scheduled for noon tomorrow.