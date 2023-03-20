EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The suspect who took part in the stand-off on Heidelbach Avenue on Monday was shot and taken into custody.

Sheriff Noah Robinson said that the incident started as a felony narcotics warrant around noon on Monday. That is when the suspect showed a gun and went back into the home.

“He didn’t want to go to jail. He did not want to be arrested on these outstanding warrants. He made statements that he was not going to be taken into custody.”It’s not fun to have your neighborhood taken over. We did all of these things out of an abundance of caution. blocking the streets to keep pedestrian traffic out of the way because we didn’t know what his intentions were.”

Sheriff Robinson says they are not ready to release the suspect’s name. The suspect is in critical condition.