HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Firefighters had to fight a duplex fire in Evansville this afternoon.

It happened in the 1400 block of Jeanette Avenue. Dispatchers say the call came in just before three.

Officials say the fire started in the attic and took about 30 minutes to extinguish.

Eyewitness News has been told that two families and two people in total have been displaced. Officials say there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A cat was also rescued from the duplex and after some water and oxygen it was said to have been doing fine.