UPDATE: Police say missing 6-month-old found safe after Amber Alert

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Moments after an Amber Alert went into effect, police said a missing 6-month-old girl was found safe.

Around 6:30 a.m., Plainfield police say a thief stole a truck from a BP gas station on Hadley Road in Plainfield while the baby was still inside the vehicle. The 6-month-old child was in a car seat.

The baby was located on the southwest side of Indianapolis along with the truck, a pearl white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado High Country, police said.

Police said the baby’s father tried to pay at the pump. However, it didn’t work and he went inside to check with a clerk. When he came back, the truck was gone.

The case prompted a statewide Amber Alert that was subsequently canceled. Police are still investigating.