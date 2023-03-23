Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
(Courtesy: Webster County Emergency Management)
by: Olivia Pollard
Posted: Mar 23, 2023 / 08:14 AM CDT
Updated: Mar 23, 2023 / 08:14 AM CDT
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Webster County Emergency Management has shared via social media that 7-year-old Miguel Jose-Perez has been found safe Thursday morning.
