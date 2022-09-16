UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) released a statement on Facebook about a fatal collision that happened on Friday afternoon.

The Morganfield Police Department (MPD) say they had gotten reports of attempted fraud at the United Community Bank’s main branch in Morganfield and responded to the scene. Reports say the suspect was attempting felonious fraud in their drive-thru line and fled in their white Jeep SUV when the police arrived.

According to police reports, the high-speed chase led two Morganfield officers out of the city and into rural Union County, going north on KY 130N into Uniontown. Deputies say the driver/suspect was going too fast when attempting the right turn leading up to Uniontown’s boat ramp that the suspect failed the turn and slammed into the levy wall.

The vehicle reportedly became airborne, reaching a height of nearly 50 feet and traveling approximately 100 yards. Police say the car rotated in the air, and landed on its roof hard, before bouncing into a wooded area then coming to a rest right side-up.

UCSO says witnesses were able to point out the crashed car to the deputies pursuing the suspect. Police reports indicate the deputies could not see the suspect’s vehicle due to the dust cloud created by it at the intersection of Mill and 3rd Streets.

According to deputies, lifesaving techniques were given to the suspect by one of the pursuing officers which were continued by Union County Fire Department. However, officers say the injuries were too severe and the suspect died on the scene.

Reports say the crashed car and area surrounding the scene contained:

Personal checks

Credit/debit cards and other forms of currency belonging to multiple different people

items used to conceal the driver’s identity

More than one ID card

Illegal drugs and paraphernalia

A fictitious temporary car tag attached with double sided tape over the car’s real license plate

Police say the suspect’s real identity is not confirmed at this time. USCO, MPD and the Coroners Office are working different aspects of the case to positively identify the driver.

USCO is investigating the collision and conducting a standard Death Investigation. MPD is investigating the fraud to rule out any second parties and to identify and help any and all potential victims.