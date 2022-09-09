GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – An updated timeline for a lighting project was announced by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The project would provide light at the interchange of US 231 and I-69 to help improve safety in the area.

The project is expected to begin in late spring of 2023. However, its completion date has been moved due to increased lead times on materials.

The project is now expected to be completed in October of 2023 barring any other complication or inclement weather.

More information can be found here.