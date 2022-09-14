MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced that workers will address base failures on US 431/ Frederica Street before starting an asphalt resurfacing.

Officials say the contractor plans to address all the paving operations at night.

The paving will start at the north end of Panther Creek Bridge on Frederica Street (US 231) and extend North to US 60 overpass (MP 11.389). The base failure work will begin on Thursday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This will be followed by the paving operations which will start on Sunday. The contractor will also work on middle turn lanes and median areas along with off/on ramps at US 60 onto Frederica Street.

Reports say the work is expected to last 2-3 weeks and motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution in the work area.

More information can be found here.