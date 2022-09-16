UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a fraud suspect died after her vehicle jumped a levy.

Deputies said it all started with a fraud investigation in Morganfield when the suspect drove off.

Deputies said that Morganfield police tried to pursue her for several miles, but the woman got away.

We’re told police terminated the pursuit when they reached Uniontown.

Deputies said the woman later drove her vehicle off the road, jumped a levy, and landed upside down.

“What actually happened, due to her speed, hit the levy and jumped the levy. Probably 50 feet in the air I’d say,” said Deputy Sheriff Jason Thomas. “I guess she felt like she had good reason to run and try to get away.”

According to authorities, she died from the crash. The woman has not been identified.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates.