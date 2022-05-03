FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Federal and state authorities have been the all clear to two Western Kentucky counties with poultry sites placed on quarantine restrictions after tests showed both sites were cleared of avian influenza.

Both sites had been placed on restrictions since February.

The USDA confirmed samples showed no avian influenza virus was detected on the commercial broiler chicken operation in Fulton County and the commercial turkey operation in Webster County.

“We are pleased both sites were given the clean bill of health,” Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “From the first day we identified avian influenza in the commonwealth, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has worked closely with animal health officials at the federal and state levels to contain these incidents of avian influenza. Dr. Flynn and her team have a goal of protecting the health of livestock and poultry in the commonwealth. And that’s exactly what they did for our producers.”

In early February, the commercial operations in Fulton and Webster counties, separately, alerted the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) of an increase in poultry deaths. Testing at the Breathitt Veterinary Center and the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirmed the presence of HPAI in samples from both sites. HPAI is known to be deadly for domesticated chickens and turkeys.

In order to contain the disease, both sites were depopulated and affected birds were composted on site to decrease the potential for spread of the disease. Once composting and decontamination procedure progressed, testing of the premises continued to determine the areas were clear of HPAI.

Both premises are now eligible to repopulate their poultry and begin operations again.