HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — University of Southern Indiana Associate Professor Dr. Trent Engbers calls the two extra days in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire a “welcomed addition” for aiding the humanitarian crisis.

Engbers says this ceasefire affects organizations working for peace for Israeli and Hamas hostages.

“I do think it’s promising, and I do think it’s a good show of faith on the part of both Israel and Hamas to address some humanitarian issues that are going on in Gaza and still consider the humanitarian goals of Israel to try to get hostages out,” Engbers said.

Mobilizing hostages out of some of the undisclosed areas in Gaza is just one common interest that Israel and Hamas are looking to address in the conflict and in the ceasefire — according to Engbers.

He also adds that Israel received pressure to allow a ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, and he is not surprised this ceasefire happened as more detainees are released.

Originally, Engbers’s sources told him 10 Israeli hostages would be released for every 30 Palestinian hostages.

He predicts a change coming for how many detainees are released.

“The new deal that will extend the ceasefire for two days has similar terms, so I would expect another 20 Israeli hostages will be released, and another 60 Palestinian hostages — or Palestinian prisoners — will be released,” Engbers said.

Engbers says there still hundreds of detainees in the Middle East on both sides.